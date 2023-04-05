22,359 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,359 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.4% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 537 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $493.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.99. The company has a market cap of $460.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.