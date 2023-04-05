Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDYGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares India 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,018,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000.

iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

