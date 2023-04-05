12,307 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $188.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.