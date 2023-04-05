Clarius Group LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $120,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after buying an additional 2,058,147 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

