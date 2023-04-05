Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 373,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after buying an additional 62,822 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Hasbro by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

