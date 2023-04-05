Clarius Group LLC Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PLD opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.