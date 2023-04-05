Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,187 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $72,504.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,333,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,259 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $218.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a PE ratio of 939.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.