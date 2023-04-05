Stephens Inc. AR Sells 8,760 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 209.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 92.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Insider Activity

General Mills Price Performance

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,036 shares of company stock worth $4,078,559 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.