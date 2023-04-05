Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.97. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

