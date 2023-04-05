Stone Asset Management Inc. Sells 293 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stone Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $308.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $459.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.72 and a 200-day moving average of $392.33.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.