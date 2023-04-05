Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,255 iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,559.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000.
iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of IGE stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.26.
About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF
iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE)
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
- Institutions Snapping Up These 3 Energy-Sector Dividend Payers
- Can a New CEO for Lyft Be a Gamechanger?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.