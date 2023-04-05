MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 406 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,848,000 after buying an additional 162,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PLD opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.19. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.