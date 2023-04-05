Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,862 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.6% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $749,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $459.79. The stock has a market cap of $308.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.72 and its 200-day moving average is $392.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

