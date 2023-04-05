Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,957 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $18,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,630,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

