Verum Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $459.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

