Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,483,000 after purchasing an additional 252,425 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 224,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $303.94 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $346.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

