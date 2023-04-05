Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $57,798,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 299.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,852 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

