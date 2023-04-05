General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,709,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 76.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,333,000 after purchasing an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

