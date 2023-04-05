Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,490,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 761,583 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 92.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,607,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,475,000.

NML opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

