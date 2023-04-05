Greenleaf Trust Has $667.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.5% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.23% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $667,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,550,000 after buying an additional 80,862 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $459.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.72 and a 200-day moving average of $392.33.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

