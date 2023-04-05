Greenleaf Trust Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

