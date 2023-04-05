Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147,004 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after buying an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

