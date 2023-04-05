Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,385,441. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $192.58 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $609.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

