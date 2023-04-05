Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Citigroup by 16,821.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Citigroup by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,115,000 after buying an additional 2,419,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of C stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.