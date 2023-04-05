Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $468.10 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.48 and its 200 day moving average is $492.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

