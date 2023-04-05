39,938 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

