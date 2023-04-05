Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $336,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

