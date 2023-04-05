Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Boosted by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Ventas by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE VTR opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -352.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

