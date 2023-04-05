Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.22.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

