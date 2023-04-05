NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Cut by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $678.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $280.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.33.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.