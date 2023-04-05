Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 71.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,385 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $209.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.90.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.