Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 519 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

