AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $382.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $422.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.11. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.