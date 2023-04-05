Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,166 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $497.73 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.10 and a 200-day moving average of $489.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

