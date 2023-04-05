44,257 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,612 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 557,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,582,000 after acquiring an additional 347,936 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,903.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 459,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 453,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 377,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 203,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 362,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $60.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

