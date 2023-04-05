Clarius Group LLC Has $663,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,014 shares of company stock valued at $71,705,231. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

