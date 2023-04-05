Clarius Group LLC Sells 745 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Trading Down 0.0 %

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

