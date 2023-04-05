Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

VRTX stock opened at $314.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.