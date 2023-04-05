Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

