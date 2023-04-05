Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.3 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

