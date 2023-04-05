Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 142 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

