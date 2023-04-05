MGO One Seven LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 373.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

HDV stock opened at $102.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.07.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

