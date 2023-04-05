iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,117 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $109.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

