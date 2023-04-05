Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,935 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

