National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,822 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 156,067 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

