Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $223.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $262.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

