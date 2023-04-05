Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,318 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,551,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBK opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $253.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.03 and a 200 day moving average of $209.68.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
