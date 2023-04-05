Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 12,035 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in MetLife by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

