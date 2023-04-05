Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 183.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,926 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2,349.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.