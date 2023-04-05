Fifth Third Bancorp Has $17.52 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 52,464 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,957 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $226.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.77. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

